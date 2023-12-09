Of the five relevant topics in the report into Babes in the Wood, which is based at Llanmartin Primary School in Waltwood Road, well-being and care and development are classed as ‘excellent’, while teaching and assessment, environment and leadership are all given the rating of ‘good’.

Children show “significant delight” and are able to make “confident choices” about how they spend their play time, such as constructing their own games by developing appropriate ideas.

The relationship between children and staff is a positive one, which reflects in their well-being and ability to be separated from parents while at the centre. Frequent discussions are had with the children about their family lives, developing a sense of comfort from being with the staff.

There is a clear routine in place, which the majority of children follow and “seek reassurance” from in many cases. They are developing “excellent social skills” which are shown in the ways they interact with each other.

Children thrive on the positive responses they get from friends and staff alike when sharing achievements and are able to play and carry out safety instructions independently.

There are “rigorous” and “robust” procedures in place to ensure the health and safety of all children, with any specific medication suitably stored and recorded, as well as accidents and concerns kept in detail where they can be shared with the appropriate staff.

Supervision takes place in a manner that enables the children to maintain their independence and continue to take risks while considering any dangers. Being healthy is highly encouraged in an environment that promotes self-esteem and confidence, with each child appropriately listened to and their feelings considered in areas such as play.

Principles from the Curriculum of Wales are used when planning lessons alongside the interests of the children. Staff encourage development of all educational skills while at play, including maths, science and Welsh.

Planning and teaching is “streamlined”, enabling time to be maximised. All social and educational progress is clearly shared with parents, keeping them well informed.

Staff ensure all environments are safe and secure while providing a range of opportunities for children to learn in new situations. They are invited to “develop physical skills” and “investigate” when playing outdoors and are encouraged to use “natural and real-life objects…to support creativity”.

Staff provide a warm and nurturing environment where children “are at the heart of what they do”, and ensure policies and procedures are followed and updated to maintain the National Minimum Standards.

Continuous improvements are made by leaders following advice from practitioners and by watching children, ensuring that the impact on them remains the main focus, resulting in a “positive impact” on the care received.

Staff are regularly reviewed and monitored effectively, which leaves them feeling “valued and well-supported in their roles”.

All partnerships are considered “worthwhile” and provide meaningful contributions to the children’s development, whether this be with parents and carers or the local primary school, mainly to ensure a “smooth transition” when the time comes.

Funding is used effectively, as is advice provided by the Local Authority Advisory Teacher to the leaders, to ensure an effective environment for children to develop their skills.

The single recommendation for improvement is the “planning and provision of cultural development” should be the next focus.