Jordan Williams, 27, could have killed his victim after punching, kicking and stamping on his head at a roundabout in Tredegar, Newport Crown Court was told.

The pair had just been to a petrol station in the early hours when the defendant turned on his friend as they were walking home.

Witnesses said they heard screams as Williams set upon him and began making demands for money.

He left the man face down and unresponsive on the road near the Gulf petrol station in the Sirhowy area of Tredegar on Wednesday, April 19.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said: “The victim remembers waking up in A&E in terrible pain having suffered severe injuries after he had been the victim of a savage and protracted attack.”

The man was taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil and treated for multiple injuries which included a bleed on the brain and a fractured eye socket.

In a victim impact statement he said: “Doctors told me that one more blow would have probably killed me.

“I am left, seven months later, with persistent headaches.

“I also have blurred vision and I am required to go and have regular examinations every three months.”

Mr Cobbe said Williams had been “obnoxious” to staff at the petrol station and had taken ketamine as well being involved in drinking games earlier on.

A HGV driver had tried to help the victim but he was punched in the head by the defendant causing a cut.

He then called 999 and his dashcam footage was used as evidence against Williams.

Mr Cobbe said: “The footage shows repeated kicks to the head and stamps to the head at a time when the victim was defenceless.

“He was in a shocking state, covered in blood and unconscious.”

Just before the lorry driver tried to intervene, a woman trained in first aid had stopped her car and got out to try and stop Williams.

Mr Cobbe told the court: “The defendant responded by walking towards her, telling her, ‘You better get back in that car or you'll end up like him.’”

She called the emergency services.

Williams, of Thomas Ellis Way, Tredegar pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault by beating.

He has previous convictions for violence.

Stephen Thomas representing Williams read out a letter his client had written to his former friend.

It read: “I am truly very sorry and I would like to express my deepest remorse.

“I honestly wish I could turn back time.”

Judge Carl Harrison adjourned the case to next week so that he could read a pre-sentence report into the defendant.

Williams was remanded in custody.