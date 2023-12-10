If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Marlo, nine months old, male Poodle cross. Marlo has well and truly come out of his shell since he arrived. He came to us from a breeder. He’s blossoming into the most comical but affectionate boy. Marlo will need a home with a confident resident dog to help him settle into his new life. Marlo is a breath of fresh air and a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day. Anybody would be so lucky to have him in their lives.

Paolo, four years old, male, Miniature Poodle - in foster Berkshire. Paolo is slowly growing in confidence and has even started harness training recently. Paolo will need understanding adopters who can help him grow in confidence and go at his pace. He has never lived in a home before so will need help learning all about house training. Paolo will need a home with at least one confident resident dog.

Libby, four years old, female, Bichon Frise. Libby arrived from a breeder. Libby will need a confident friendly resident dog in her new home to help her settle in. She will need an adult only home which can provide a calm settled environment that she can thrive in. With time and lots of TLC adopters will have the privilege of seeing Libby come fully out of her shell and realise how loved a member of the family she is.

Fame, two years old, male, German Wirehaired Pointer. Fame is a really special boy. He is smart, athletic and a quick learner. He can be a bit over exuberant and hates confrontation. He’s been in kennels far too long and is truly ready for that perfect forever home. Fame is looking for an experienced active home which can provide lots of enrichment, a calm environment and exercise.

Brooke, four years old, female, Cocker Spaniel. Brooke icame to us from a breeder. She is still nervous to be touched or accept a fuss quite yet. Brooke will need a calm adult-only home with at least one confident resident dog she can copy and settle next to. She has never lived in a home before so will need help learning new skills. We think Brooke would be able to come out of her shell so much faster in a home where she can be in a calm environment with a routine in place.