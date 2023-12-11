A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
HARLEY OSBORNE, 28, of East Dock Close, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty following a trial of riding a Yamaha motorcycle on the A4042 on to the Old Green roundabout without due care and attention on May 26.
He must pay £619.99 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
KEILAN PRICE, 21, of Milfraen View, Brynmawr must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 84mph in a 70mph zone on Merthyr Road, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar on May 17.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
DYLAN BULL, 21, of The Pill, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Mountain View, Abergavenny on June 4.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
SCOTT EVANS, 22, of Mountbatten Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with a no entry sign on Clarence Place on May 27.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
CLIVE BAYLISS, 57, of Ael Y Bryn Terrace, Treowen, Newbridge must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Monmouth Road, Usk on May 29.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
DANIEL JOHN GRIFFIN, 41, of Durham Road, Newport must pay £381 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 28.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
MARK CURTIS, 64, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 28.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
RICHARD ANTHONY FAULKNER, 38, of Old Barn Way, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 24.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
EMMA HOLDING, 45, of Almond Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
GERALD HAWKSWOOD, 62, of Henllys Way, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Pontypool on May 22.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
CLAIR GINGELL, 46, of High Meadow, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on May 16.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
MICHAEL DILMORE, 39, of Edmond Locard Court, Chepstow must pay £379 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 on May 27.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
MATTHEW HARMAN, 35, of Nant Y Rhos, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Standard Street, Caerphilly on May 30.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
