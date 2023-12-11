HARLEY OSBORNE, 28, of East Dock Close, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty following a trial of riding a Yamaha motorcycle on the A4042 on to the Old Green roundabout without due care and attention on May 26.

He must pay £619.99 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEILAN PRICE, 21, of Milfraen View, Brynmawr must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 84mph in a 70mph zone on Merthyr Road, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar on May 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DYLAN BULL, 21, of The Pill, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Mountain View, Abergavenny on June 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT EVANS, 22, of Mountbatten Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to comply with a no entry sign on Clarence Place on May 27.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLIVE BAYLISS, 57, of Ael Y Bryn Terrace, Treowen, Newbridge must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Monmouth Road, Usk on May 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL JOHN GRIFFIN, 41, of Durham Road, Newport must pay £381 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK CURTIS, 64, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on May 28.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD ANTHONY FAULKNER, 38, of Old Barn Way, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Pant Road, Newbridge on May 24.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA HOLDING, 45, of Almond Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GERALD HAWKSWOOD, 62, of Henllys Way, St Dials, Cwmbran must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Pontypool on May 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CLAIR GINGELL, 46, of High Meadow, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on May 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL DILMORE, 39, of Edmond Locard Court, Chepstow must pay £379 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 on May 27.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW HARMAN, 35, of Nant Y Rhos, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Standard Street, Caerphilly on May 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.