While many places are offering roast dinners, some independent businesses have gotten creative and are offering festive feasts in other forms.

Here is just a selection of special offerings available in Newport or Cwmbran...

Tin Can Kitchen (Newport and Cwmbran)

Tin Can Kitchen has plenty to offer – with some options available at both bases (Rogerstone and Cwmbran) while others are exclusively available at the Rogerstone venue.

Both venues will be offering:

Brie, stuffing and cranberry burger

Beef burger or buttermilk fried chicken fillet with salad (rocket, tomato, red onion) and garlic mayo, topped with brie slices, house-made sausage meat stuffing (made with Usk Valley pork), cranberry sauce and parmesan cheese.

Veggie alternative

House-made vegetable burger patty with salad, garlic mayo, brie slices, falafel bites and cranberry sauce. Also available with vegan mayo and vegan cheese.

Christmas poutine

Seasoned fries topped with roast chicken breast pieces, smoky bacon, cheddar cheese, house-made gravy, cranberry sauce and parmesan cheese.

Stuffing balls

Sausage meat stuffing balls (made from Usk Valley pork) with rocket and parmesan cheese - served with a pot of house-made gravy.

Herby hash browns

Four hash browns topped with Italian herb and garlic blend and parmesan cheese - served with a pot of house-made gravy.

Tin Can Kitchen Newport will also have:

Tear 'n' share wreath: Buttery garlic bread topped with rocket, Roquito peppers, parmesan cheese and half a baked wheel of camembert. This is not available at the Cwmbran store.

Chicken, cranberry, and stuffing pizza: Roast chicken and house-made sausage meat stuffing balls, on a marinara pizza with mozzarella topped with red onion, Roquito peppers, cranberry sauce, parmesan cheese and an Italian herb blend. There's a gluten-free version available with this solely at the Newport store.

Sharkbite Burgers (Cwmbran)

Sharkbite Burgers is a popular burger joint with stores in Newport and Cwmbran – but only the Cwmbran venue will have the Christmas specials this year.

The phat Santa-Jaws burger is one of their biggest creations to date – it includes two smashed patties with American cheese, a sausage patty with American cheese, a sage and onion stuffing patty, two potato rostis, slow cooked beef brisket in homemade gravy served in a toasted brioche bun.

One food reviewer wrote that you can “literally taste each layer of filthy deliciousness” and another reviewer described the creation as “magical”.

Sharkbite Burgers in Cwmbran is also offering the Sharkey pud which includes a giant Yorkshire pudding, two smashed patties with American cheese, two potato rostis, sage and onion stuffing crumb, slow booked beef brisket and homemade gravy.

Tiny Rebel (Newport)

Tiny Rebel on High Street in Newport is getting into the Christmas spirit – with festive food alongside their vast array of drinks. This includes:

The Christmas feast

Smashed beef patties with American cheese, fried turkey in Tiny Rebel's secret coating, crispy cinnamon bacon, dirty mayo and pickles - with a pulled pork and cranberry bonbon.

The camemburger

Smashed beef patties with American cheese, deep fried camembert in a chorizo crumb, chorizo jam and pickles - with a smoky beef and cheese bonbon.

Christmas dinner fries

Fries topped with roast chicken, stuffing, pigs in blankets and cheese in a giant yorkshire pudding with a pot of gravy.

Page’s Fish and Chips (Cwmbran)

Page’s Fish and Chips in Cwmbran has plenty of festive food available including their Christmas baguettes – with the option to add cranberry or mint sauce to any Christmas order.

The hot baguettes currently have two variations:

Turkey, stuffing, and gravy;

Jumbo sausage wrapped in bacon with stuffing and gravy.

Alternatively, the Christmas soft roll includes turkey slices, cranberry, and stuffing.

There are also options to have your chips with turkey, stuffing, gravy, or all three with Page’s Fish and Chips also offering pigs in blankets – which can be regular or battered.

Holy Cheesus (Newport)

Holy Cheesus in Newport is bringing some Christmas magic to their cheese toasties. While their menu is customisable – with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options available – they have announced a Christmas special to help people celebrate the birth of Cheesus.

The toastie includes turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, brie, cranberry sauce, gravy and their cheese blend. It is served with a pot of dipping gravy.

Lyceum Tavern (Newport)

Festive baguettes have returned to Lyceum Tavern in Newport with the option for people to eat in or takeaway.

These include a choice of roast beef or turkey (or both) served with pigs in blankets, stuffing, roast potatoes, gravy and horseradish or cranberry sauce.

The Queen Inn (Cwmbran)

The Queen Inn (Cwmbran) prides itself on an entirely plant-based menu and has launched a festive menu with pre-orders already flooding in. They ask people to pre-order three weeks before their reservation.

The venue is offering traditional mains (for a meat free roast dinner) with four alternative vegan mains also being dished out at The Queen Inn. These are:

Festive burger: Redefine Meat™ patty, chilli and cranberry chutney, camembert and stuffing, with chips and gravy.

Santa’s loaded "lamb" kebab: Garlic and rosemary roasted new potatoes, stuffing, gravy, plant-based pigs in blankets, chilli and cranberry chutney.

"Lamb" rogan josh: MOCK™ lamb, rice and/or chips with naan bread.

White "fish" in parsley sauce: OMNI™ fillets, seasonal vegetables, garlic and rosemary roasted new potatoes.