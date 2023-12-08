Police are now appealing for information to try find the driver.

The incident happened at the beginning of December and the woman, 34, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on Ysgurborwen Road, Abergavenny, at around 1am on Sunday, December 3.

"Officers were called following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.

"The driver reportedly left the scene following the collision and the car is believed to be dark coloured.

The woman was hit at around 1am on December 3 and the driver is alleged to have driven off (Image: Google Maps)

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for anyone with information or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Ysgurborwen Road between 12.30am and 1am to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300410639 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."