Ryanair has added two new routes and extra flights to Spain from Cardiff Airport.

Ryanair will be increasing services to Malaga and adding two new routes to Alicante and Tenerife.

Flights coming back to Cardiff Airport in 2023

Flights are returning to Cardiff Airport.

In April, Air France reinstated daily flights between Cardiff and Paris.

In June, Qatar Airways said they were planning to return to the Airport by the end of the year, with flights from Cardiff to Doha.

New flights to Spain this summer from Cardiff Airport (Image: Newsquest)

A tough time coming out of Covid pandemic for Cardiff Airport

It’s been a rollercoaster few years for Cardiff Airport, with budget airline Wizz Air pulling out of the site before flights were reinstated to Paris with Air France.

The airport was also ranked one of the worst in the UK for delays recently.

In April, chief executive at Cardiff Airport Spencer Birns admitted “choices are limited” when speaking about Cardiff Airport's future to the BBC.

Travel expert Simon Calder previously argued for a new airport between Cardiff and Newport, which he said would “transform” aviation in Wales.

Recommended read: Cardiff Airport needs to survive says economics professor as we take a look at the numbers

Cardiff Airport has had a tough time coming out of Covid (Image: Newsquest)

New flights from Cardiff Airport to Alicante and Tenerife

On Ryanair's latest announcement of more flights and routes for summer 2024, Mr Birns said it was great news for the airport.

“It is fantastic Ryanair is choosing to add more choice for customers living in Wales to fly from their national airport,” said Mr Birns.

“This exciting development will see Ryanair offering 26 weekly flights through our airport facilities and we look forward to being able to welcome passengers on these services from next spring.”