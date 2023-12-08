Nextbike took away the bike share scheme temporarily in November, 2021 after it was reported that hundreds of bikes had been stolen from it.

It has operated in Cardiff since 2018 and in Vale of Glamorgan since 2020. In that time, 3,000 bikes were stolen or vandalised, leaving only a third of the fleet available for use.

The scheme will cease to operate from January 2024, but work to introduce a new and improved service is underway.

Cabinet member for transport and strategic planning, Cllr Dan De’Ath, said: “The Cardiff and Vale cycle-hire scheme has, despite its challenges, been an immensely popular scheme with a significant number of users and we thank its dedicated and loyal customers for their support.

“I want them to know that it is our intention to see a new cycle hire scheme return to the city as soon as possible.

“We now need to find a way, using the latest technology, which will make it harder for people intent on vandalising or stealing bikes to get away with their actions.”

The Nextbike contract was due to end in early 2025 and Cardiff Council had already started work on what a new, and updated scheme, might look like.

Vale of Glamorgan Council cabinet member for sustainable places, Cllr Bronwen Brooks, said: “I’m disappointed that this joint scheme is no longer viable following a high level of vandalism.

“The council will continue to operate the Brompton Bike hire system in Llantwit Major and is currently exploring options to replace the Nextbike scheme.”

The scheme in Cardiff and the Vale has been Nextbike’s most successful in the UK in terms of usage, with two million rentals across both counties during its lifespan.

However, there have always been regular incidents of vandalism and theft in Cardiff.

A pile of Nextbikes was left outside Cardiff Castle after the operator announced that it was temporarily pulling the scheme from the city.

It was also reported at the time that 260 bikes had to be thrown away due to damage caused by vandalism.

A bike-sharing scheme operated by Nextbike returned to Cardiff in January, 2022.

Numerous customers of the OVO bike share scheme have since reported difficulties in gaining access to a bike, and bike stations across the city were frequently found to be empty.

Regional operations manager at Nextbike by TIER, Jess Strangward, said: “It is sad that we have had to take the decision to close the Cardiff service as I know it was well used and liked by residents.

“Unfortunately, the rate of vandalism this year meant it was unfeasible for us to continue and offer a good service.

“We know the news will be disappointing to regular users and we can only apologise for that.

“We want to thank Cardiff and Vale Council, their residents, as well as our many partners for their support over the past five years.”