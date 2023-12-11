Ben Jones, 24, from Newport, became severely addicted to cocaine after using it to help him ease the pain of being maimed.

He subsequently built up a large debt and was forced by his dealer to sell drugs on the streets to pay it off after being threatened.

The defendant was first caught supplying drugs on April 20 when police spotted him acting suspiciously while riding a Sur-Ron e-bike on Newport’s Chepstow Road.

Jones had 11 rocks of crack cocaine worth nearly £400 and a bundle of cash.

He was also disqualified from driving at the time.

The defendant was released on police bail and was arrested again four months later back at it on the city’s Feering Street.

This time on August 17, he had even more drugs, prosecutor Byron Broadstock told Newport Crown Court.

Officers recovered 38 wraps of crack cocaine with a potential street value of £1,560 after Jones had tried to get rid of the drugs by dropping them down a drain.

Police found £2,363 in cash when they then searched him home.

Jones, of Churchward Drive, admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and driving while disqualified.

The defendant pleaded guilty on a basis that was accepted by the prosecution.

That basis was: “Around three years ago I suffered an accident at work in which I lost one of my fingers.

“My injury has had a significant effect on my mental health and led to me developing an addiction to cocaine.

“By the time of these offences, I had built up a significant debt with my dealer which I could not afford to pay back.

“My dealer threatened to harm me physically if I did not deal drugs for him.

“I foolishly agreed, but only did so through fear for my own safety.”

He added that the money he got from dealing drugs went straight to this dealer to pay off the debt.

Andrew Taylor representing Jones said this basis of plea was “a game changer”.

He added that his client had suffered tragedy as a young boy when his father died.

The defendant had spent time in custody after his second arrest.

The judge, Recorder David Regan, told him: “I accept you had a fear of your drug dealer.”

He jailed Jones for two years but suspended the sentence for two years.

The defendant was made the subject of a three-month curfew between 8pm and 8am and a nine-month drug treatment programme.

He was banned from driving for three months.