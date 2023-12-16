A COLOURFUL display of photographs, artwork, poems and songs at the Cwtsh Gallery, Stow Hill, showcases the city’s newest green space project.
Entitled Nature and Newport, The Twmps Behind Barrack Hill, the exhibition aims to foster a wider understanding of the conservation of undisturbed ground in the middle of urban housing in Newport.
Led by Newport City Council, this project was stimulated by local conversations in 2020 about the natural environment with a focus on the land behind the TA Army Barracks and the Barrack Wood estate.
Bolstered by an 18-month funding from Buglife, a group of volunteers have established a restoration programme.
Funding for a pollinator corridor was assigned and also used to create an artistic impression of the weather, landscape, flora, and fauna.
The project was led by Dr Arthur F Turner of The Twmps Nature Restoration Group.
The exhibition at The Cwtsh, 226 Stow Hill NP20 4HA continues until January 7, 2024. Visit cwtsh.org for more information
