It might sound like a simple question but there has been some secrecy over this for a long time. The Argus tried to find out the answer to this all-important question.

A brief history of the site

The Debenhams retail branch in Friars Walk shopping centre opened its doors when the shopping centre did, in November 2015.

Friars Walk as people shop and walk through (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani, Newsquest)

This was the site of the city’s former bus station, and promised to the punters a combination of shops, eateries and entertainment venues.

There were high expectations for the Debenhams to cure Newport City Centre’s footfall issue.

However, any hopes of this were dashed in 2021 when the chain went under, and the store closed its doors for the last time on May 4.

Debenhams has been closed for almost two years with signs outside for TO LET (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani, Newsquest)

Debenhams has now been closed for more than two years and speculation on who owns it, is now at the front of everyone’s minds.

Earlier this month the Argus reported questions had been raised about the ownership of Friars Walk, with council leader Cllr Jane Mudd dismissing claims the centre had been taken under new ownership.

Cllr Mudd confirmed there has been “no change in owner since 2019”.

She was responding to opposition leader Cllr Matthew Evans, who asked: “I understand that Friars Walk has new owners and the council have refused to provide details about them.

“Can you please tell me why there appears to be so much secrecy about it?

“Do you think council taxpayers deserve openness and transparency in this matter, and will you now provide details of the owners”.

Debenhams site from Friars Walk shopping centre (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani, Newsquest)

Cllr Evans received the following reply on Thursday, November 30 from Cllr Mudd, which he shared with the Argus: “There is no secrecy in relation to the ownership of Friars Walk, these details are in the public domain and can be obtained from the Land Registry.

“In addition, a number of press releases have been published in relation to this issue, the latest having been released on September 22, 2023.

“There has been no change in the ownership of Friars Walk since 2019 and the position remains as follows:

“The Freehold is owned by Newport City Council

“The Headlease is owned by Friars Walk LH Limited

“The Sub-lease is held jointly by ANW TDS (Nominee 1) Limited and ANW TDS (Nominee 2) Limited and has been since it was assigned in April 2019”.

Friars walk council question and response by Cllr Mudd to Cllr Evans - Newport City Council (Image: Newport City Council)Companies House confirms that ‘Friars Walk LH Limited’ was registered to an Iain Mason as new managing officer and director from Jersey on January 9, 2023.

Trading under new management, Debenhams was bought by online fashion retailer Boohoo in a £55 million deal in January 2021.

The Debenhams site in the Friars Walk shopping centre is currently being used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Covid vaccination centre still active in the former Debenhams site (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said:

“Our vaccination programme and keeping people safe over winter is a key Health Board priority.

“We are constantly reviewing our delivery and what the long-term plan looks like for delivering vaccinations in Gwent.

“We currently have licensed Friars Walk in Newport until the end of December, however we are currently reviewing this as it is vital we have a site to vaccinate our communities across Newport”.