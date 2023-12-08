The Christmas Market at Caldicot Castle is cancelled TOMORROW, Saturday, December 9, due to the bad weather forecast.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for South Wales with strong winds expected.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 9am to 11.45pm on Saturday (December 9) with winds of up to 70mph forecast which could lead to power outages and disruptions to travel.

It will affect all of South Wales including Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

Fear not though, Visit Monmouthshire say Sunday's market is still planned to go ahead.

Get more information at visitmonmouthshire.com/whatson.