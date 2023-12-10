The crisp giant is responsible for a range of products including Quavers, Wotsits, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles as well as their various ranges like Max and Sensations.

Several popular crisp flavours have already been axed by Walkers in recent months.

In November, the crips manufacturer revealed it had stopped making Salt and Vinegar Quavers, while in October fans discovered the popular Worcester sauce flavour had been discontinued.

Walkers confirms it has stopped making Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze flavoured crisps

Walkers have now confirmed they have stopped making Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze flavoured crisps.

One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) recently concerned they weren't able to find any Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze flavoured crisps.

The X user posted: "@walkers_crisps Was Max Strong: Hotsauce Blaze discontinued? Can't find an answer anywhere."

A Walkers Crisps spokesperson replied to the post saying: "Hi, sorry to disappoint you, we don’t make this flavour anymore."

For those die-hard fans of Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze flavoured crisps, you are in luck, they are not completely gone from UK stores just yet.

Despite stores like Asda and Sainsbury's showing they have no stock left, there are still some multipacks left at Tesco.

At the time of publication, there were still six packs of Walkers Max Strong Hot Sauce Blaze crisps (27g packs) available at Tesco for £1.95 (£1.65 if you have a Tesco Clubcard).

Walkers are not the only food brand who have cut products in recent months.

Cadbury revealed it has discontinued its peanut caramel crisp chocolate bar in November just weeks after fellow confectionary company Nestle revealed it had stopped making Caramac and Animal Bars.

Cadbury also revealed in December some of its Roses products are currently missing Orange Creme chocolates due to "supply chain challenges".

A spokesperson for the company said: "This year, a small percentage of Cadbury Roses products will not contain any Orange Cremes due to supply chain challenges.

"But don't worry, you'll still be able to enjoy the same amount of chocolate as usual as we’ve replaced them with our much-loved Strawberry Cremes."