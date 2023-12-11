The household payment, which funds much of the corporation’s operations, had been frozen at £159 and was set to rise in line with inflation next year.

Though the expected 9% increase – which would have meant an increase of around £15 from April 2024 – has been reduced, the Government said.

However, you may not need to purchase a TV Licence. This is everything you need to know.

When do I need a TV Licence?





You do not need a TV Licence to watch:

streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus

on-demand TV through services like All 4 and Amazon Prime Video

videos on websites like YouTube

videos or DVDs

You do need a TV Licence if you:

watch or record live TV on any channel or service

use BBC iPlayer

Am I eligible for a free TV Licence?





For those of us aged 75 or over who are in receipt of Pension Credit, the TV Licence can be obtained for free rather than costing £159.

Guidance from TV Licensing says: “Free TV Licences are only available if you’re 75 or over and you, or your partner living at the same address, are receiving Pension Credit.

“If you think you’re eligible for a free licence but can’t apply online, please call 0300 790 6117* and speak to one of our advisors to request an application form (our lines are open between 8.30am and 6.30pm, from Monday to Friday).

“Once we’ve received your application it may take a few weeks to process. If there are any problems we’ll write to let you know. We may also call you if you have given us your phone number.

“There are separate arrangements in place for over 75s on the Isle of Man, the Bailiwick of Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey.”