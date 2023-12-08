POLICE have caught a rogue driver and seized their car.
Officers pulled over the uninsured motorist today in the Duffryn area of Newport.
Gwent Police wrote on Twitter: “Pill Officers seized a vehicle in the Duffryn area with no insurance.
"Please call 101 if you have any information regarding vehicles being driven with no documents."
