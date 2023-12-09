Gwent Police announced the closure at just after 8am on Saturday, December 9, on their official X, formerly Twitter, account.

The A472 was closed in both directions between St Madoc's Church and the Usk Bridge.

Newport Bus had posted around 10 minutes prior to this that a fallen tree was blocking this main road and that police officers were in attendance to deal with it.

They confirmed that the 60 service was unable to serve Monmouth during the closure as the buses were being forced to use the A449 bypass as a diversion to get to Usk from Newport.

Gwent Police said the road had been reopened in both directions just after 11am.

The Argus has contacted Gwent Police for a statement on the closure.