Amy Salter, 29, was handed a three-year jail sentence last June for charges relating to the animal.

She was jailed alongside owner Brandon Hayden, then 19, who received a longer sentence.

Salter was responsible for the XL bully dog called Beast when it killed ten-year-old Jack Lis in November 2021 while he played at a friend's house in Caerphilly.

Jack's mother, Emma Whitfield, has previously said her grief has been worsened by the lack of apology or remorse shown by Salter for the death of her son.

Ms Whitfield had also previously shared her horror that Salter was being allowed out on day release.

Ms Whitfield posted on social media about her disgust surrounding Salter's impending release, stating that she did not feel this represented justice for Jack.

According to the post, the conditions of Salter's licence are that she cannot enter the Caerphilly county borough or make any contact with Ms Whitfield or a member of her immediate family.

Have your XL Bully kill a 10 year old child, get arrested the day after, be released on bail and wait 7months to receive your sentence in Crown Court, get given 3 years custodial, be out after 18months. Thats our “justice” system.



— Emma W #ForJackLis💙 (@Emma__Whitfield) December 5, 2023

The Ministry of Justice confirmed Salter was released this weekend on licence after serving half of her sentence, which is procedure for the standard determinate sentence received.

They also confirmed that she would be under strict conditions while on licence, and could be recalled to prison if they are breached or engages in behaviour that means she could pose an increased risk to the public.

However, they did not confirm the nature of these conditions.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "This was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Jack Lis.

“Salter will be under the close supervision of the Probation Service for the remainder of her sentence and can be recalled to prison if she breaches the strict conditions of her release.”