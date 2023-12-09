A MAN has been remanded in custody after being accused of strangling a woman.

Delme Marks, 26, from Blaina appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court after being charged with intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences occurred between November 26 and December 4.

Marks, of Abertillery Road, is due to appear at the crown court in the new year on January 4.