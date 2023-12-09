A MAN has been remanded in custody after being accused of strangling a woman.
Delme Marks, 26, from Blaina appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court after being charged with intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The prosecution claims the alleged offences occurred between November 26 and December 4.
Marks, of Abertillery Road, is due to appear at the crown court in the new year on January 4.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article