FOUR men have appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court after being accused of dealing class A drugs in the city.
The men and the charges they face are:
- Roberts Andrews, 32, of Colston Place, Newport, conspiracy to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine
- Samuel Takahashi, 32, Preston Avenue, Newport, conspiracy to supply cocaine
- Kelvin Smith, 45, of Darent Close, Bettws, Newport, conspiracy to supply cocaine
- Roberts Andrews, 56, of Blaen Y Pant Crescent, Newport, conspiracy to supply cocaine
The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between August 20, 2022 and December 6, 2023.
MORE NEWS: Man remanded in custody after being accused of strangling woman
All four defendants were remanded in custody and are due to appear before the crown court on January 4 next year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article