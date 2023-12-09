FOUR men have appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court after being accused of dealing class A drugs in the city.

The men and the charges they face are:

  • Roberts Andrews, 32, of Colston Place, Newport, conspiracy to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine
  • Samuel Takahashi, 32, Preston Avenue, Newport, conspiracy to supply cocaine
  • Kelvin Smith, 45, of Darent Close, Bettws, Newport, conspiracy to supply cocaine
  • Roberts Andrews, 56, of Blaen Y Pant Crescent, Newport, conspiracy to supply cocaine

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between August 20, 2022 and December 6, 2023.

All four defendants were remanded in custody and are due to appear before the crown court on January 4 next year.