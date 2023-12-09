THERE has been an emergency road closure put in place on the M4 this afternoon (Saturday, December 9).
National Highways for the South West announced that junction 20 of the M4, at the Almondsbury Interchange, would be closed on the eastbound carriageway from 3.20pm this afternoon.
The #M4 eastbound is now closed within J20 (#Almondsbury) to allow for emergency carriageway repairs.— National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) December 9, 2023
Traffic wishing to use the #M4 is required to head down the #M5 to J16, turn around and continue via the appropriate slip road. pic.twitter.com/6xOStljbq4
The reason given for this emergency closure is that urgent carriageway repairs are required to be carried out.
This is likely to impact drivers wishing to travel between England and Wales.
Drivers are instructed to continue on the M5 before exiting at junction 16 for Almondsbury, then turn around and continue via the appropriate slip road.
It is unknown why the emergency repairs are necessary, or when the eastbound carriageway of the M4 junction 20 will be reopened.
