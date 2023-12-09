Newport Arcade was a scene of festive heaven on Saturday, with lots of special Christmas-themed stalls and local businesses selling their wares.

From postcards to rings to dreamcatchers, T-shirts and sweet selection boxes, there was something for everyone.

There was even a stall with some fantastical creatures for those who enjoy the weird and wonderful.

The stalls were all hosted by small local businesses, something that has been previously highlighted during Small Business Saturday on December 2.

If you are looking for something a little bit different or quirky for that special someone who you aren't sure what they would like, the Arcade's Christmas market was surely a haven of all things quirky and exciting this weekend.

There's always something special available at Newport Arcade, so head on down to see what treasures you can find.