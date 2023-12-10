The double birthday celebration comes to Gin64 in Penarth.

On their Instagram page, Gin64 say: “£5 from every bottle of our special edition gin goes directly to the RNLI helping them to continue providing the heroic work they do in saving lives at sea.”

On the slick-looking label, which Gin64 designed themselves with the help of a local artist, an emotional message is given to the RNLI.

The message goes: “As a charity grounded in the values of selflessness, courage, dependability and trustworthiness, the RNLI represents more than just a rescue service, it embodies the spirit of community and the strength of human kindness.

“This special edition gin is our tribute to the heroes of the RNLI. Ordinary individuals achieving the extraordinary, powered by the support and generosity of people like you.”

Five years not out for owner Jacques Aviles (left) and manager Elliot Davies (Image: Newsquest)

The bar has launched a new gin with proceeds going to the RNLI (Image: Gin64 Instagram)

The bar is a popular watering hole in Penarth (Image: Newsquest)

After five years, the specialist gin bar has become a mainstay in Penarth and is renowned having been recognised at international awards.

In the summer, Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards’ awarded Gin64 ‘Gin Bar of the Year in Wales’.

The Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

In March, Gin64 released its revolutionary new menus which contained plant seeds in the menu paper.

The aim was to help the environment, with the menus able to be reused and put in the ground, or a pot, to grow luscious garnishes for your gin cocktails.

Gin 64’s limited edition RNLI gin is available to purchase via the bar’s website www.gin64penarth.co.uk or visiting them on Instagram @gin64penarth.