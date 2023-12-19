Tony Broom was described as a one in 10 million case by ophthalmic surgeons from as far afield as New Zealand and China, who were left baffled by his sudden sight loss two years ago.

Mr Broom was just 36 and working as a driver. He had spent the weekend at the wheel of a minibus and drove it to work on the Monday morning, stopping for a coffee with his fellow drivers, when his vision suddenly changed.

He said: “It took about half an hour to lose my sight. I drank my coffee and got up to do the school run in my coach, at which point my vision went funny.

"I thought it was just the glare from the sun, so I wiped my eyes, but I still couldn't see properly and decided I was not going to drive.”

He made straight for the hospital, but his condition remained a mystery. “Surgeons had never heard of this before, let alone seen a case like mine,” he said.

Mr Broom underwent two operations but his sight could not be restored. “I was told I was blind and there was nothing else the surgeon could do for me,” he said.

He turned for help to Guide Dogs, who taught him how to manage day-to-day activities and get about using a long cane.

They also trained his partner, Jenny, to act as a human sighted guide until the day he is ready for a guide dog.

Mr Broom is now a speaker for Guide Dogs Cymru, sharing his experience of sight loss with groups of adults and children.

He and Jenny are raising money for the charity by creating and selling paw-shaped gifts from resin, which can be ordered via Facebook page The Resin Raven.