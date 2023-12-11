First created by Dr Seuss in 1957, the Grinch has become a staple of many families' Christmas entertainment traditions.

Now, one man from South Wales has been bringing the miserable old grump to life, much to the delight of many children.

Paul Randall, from Newport, goes by the name of 'Your Local Grinch' and goes around Gwent, visiting young children, taking photos and handing out Christmas gifts - thankfully, the the opposite of what Dr Seuss' Grinch famously did.

Although he was originally just the Rogerstone Grinch, Mr Randall has now expanded his reach further into Gwent, including Cwmbran, Bettws, Duffryn, Malpas and Cwmfelinfach, to name a few.

He currently charges £10 a visit which covers two costumes, travel, selection boxes, Grinch balloons - and even stink bombs when required.

Mr Randall said: "I first starting doing this after seeing other people elsewhere in the UK bringing the Grinch to life. I speak to the children in my best Grinch voice, and all the kids love it.

"I think the Grinch is slowly surpassing the fat man with the beard, as I call him to the children I visit."

Mr Randall currently has plans to visit local school fairs in the run up to Christmas, to bring his special performance to even more children.

He continued: "Feedback has been so positive and I hope to develop this character, and even bring more holiday characters into the mix at different times of the year, including the Easter Bunny."

Families across Gwent have shared some of their experiences of the Grinch.

One family said: "He was so entertaining. We loved doing something different for our party."

Others have said the Grinch really brings the magic of Christmas to their children, and they absolutely adore his visits.