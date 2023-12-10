Jonathon Dewhurst, 41, from the Newport area, had been originally reported as missing on Tuesday, November 28.

Gwent Police said he had last been seen around 10pm on Sunday, November 26, wearing a black jacket with a white t-shirt and camouflage print trousers.

They announced he had been found on X, formerly Twitter, just after 3.45pm on Sunday, December 10.

In the post, they thanked the public for their assistance by sharing their appeal.