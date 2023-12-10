HERE'S everything we know so far about the incident on Bassaleg Road in Newport on Sunday, December 10.
An eyewitness reported to the Argus around 1.30pm that Bassaleg Road in Newport was closed to traffic due to a crash.
They also said there were emergency services attending the scene at the time.
The AA Traffic Watch showed significant congestion in the area from around 1pm until it began to noticeably calm down around 5.30pm.
Although the Argus has been unable to officially confirm if the road has been reopened, the return of traffic to normal levels is worth noting.
The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed they had received a call about a two-car crash on Bassaleg Road at 1.10pm on Sunday, December 10, and attended with two response vehicles.
A spokesperson said two patients were taken to hospital, with one being transferred to the University Grange Hospital for further treatment.
