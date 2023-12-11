A blunder at the Grange University Hospital morgue saw one Gwent family given the wrong body for cremation at the Sirhowy Valley Crematorium.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board apologised over the incident and have confirmed an internal investigation will take place to find out how this tragedy occurred.

After the Argus broke the story on Saturday (December 9), Senedd members have called for action.

Peredur Owen Griffiths MS said: “My deepest sympathies are with the families affected by this extremely distressing news.

“While it is somewhat reassuring to hear that the health board had the means to identify the error, I cannot be alone in questioning why the checks happened after the cremation and burial.

“It's imperative that Aneurin Bevan University Health Board ensure that this error remains an isolated incident so that no other family has to go through the pain and distress that this caused.

“Furthermore, the health board must do more to reassure the public that this can never happens again.

“It's for this reason that I'm calling for an investigation by the Public Services Ombudsman, as it is only through an independent investigation, we can get the answers to the questions raised by this awful incident.”

Natasha Asghar MS shared a similar sentiment.

“I was left truly devastated for the family involved upon hearing about this,” she said.

“Knowing first-hand what it's like to lose a beloved family member I cannot begin to put into words how heart-breaking this must be for them.

“The health board has given their assurance that this was an isolated incident. However, it should never have happened in the first place, and I will be waiting impatiently for the health boards findings as to what went wrong to ensure this never ever happens again.”

The health board chief executive apologised on Saturday, saying her staff were heartbroken by the incident.

She said it was human error which led to the “isolated incident".

The health board said the other person involved was not thought to have any living family.

The Argus has chosen not to name the affected family at this time.