Stephen Beckett, 60, was handed a 16-week custodial term by Newport magistrates - but that sentence was quashed by a judge Cardiff Crown Court.

The appeal heard the defendant admitted cultivating cannabis and abstracting/using electricity without authority and had not been in trouble with the law for almost 30 years.

Alice Sykes representing Beckett said: “This is a very sad case.

“The defendant is a man who was attempting to help his sister.

“They had spent thousands of pounds on CBD oil in order to provide her with some kind of relief in the latter part of her life when she had been diagnosed with cancer.

“Having exhausted all options there, he made the mistake of growing it himself.

“But I say this, at no point was it for any other use other than to make oil which he provided to somebody else to make that oil.

“It wasn't for smoking for example.

“It was for some kind of relief during her palliative care in the days prior to her sadly passing away this year.”

His barrister added how the last two years have been an “awful time” for her client after he another sister and both his parents also died.

“To add to the grief that he has suffered, he cares for his 55-year-old brother who suffered a schizophrenic breakdown 30 years ago,” she told the court.

“He was previously being cared for by his parents and Mr Beckett now lives effectively with his brother in his brother's house, taking the odd evening off in order to have some kind of respite.

“But he looks after him, he prepares all of his meals and ensures that he is medicated when he needs to be.”

His brother does have carers during the day and that’s when the self-employed defendant goes out to work.

Judge Richard Kember told Beckett: “You have significant mitigating factors – this was a case where you were faced with tragic family circumstances.

“You acted from motives which some may see as understandable.

“But the result was misguided in that it led you to unlawful conduct.”

Quashing the jail sentence, Judge Kember imposed a 12-month community order.

Beckett, of Chestnut Close, Machen, Caerphilly must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of both cannabis plants.