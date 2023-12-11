Caerphilly AFC’s derby match with Aber Valley on December 9 had added spice – perhaps too much spice – as what looks like a full team brawl erupted on the football pitch at the “Centre of Sporting Excellence” in Ystrad Mynach.

Video footage on X, formally Twitter, shows both sets of players brawling in the centre of the pitch.

The 30 second video hears the crowd urging the fighting to stop.

Watch the video below as a football match in the South Wales Alliance Premier League turned violent

An abandoned game down in South Wales today it’s @CaerphillyAFC vs @aber_valley_fc (orange) in South Wales Alliance league. A local derby to boot (quite literally)

The big guy running into it (orange 13 by the looks of it) what a cowardly attack. Apparently it went on for ages pic.twitter.com/r82kq5lL9D — slippneslop (@slippyslop13256) December 10, 2023

The comment with the post said: “A local derby to boot (quite literally). Apparently it went on for ages.”

Before the game, spirits seemed high as did goodwill as Aber Valley posted: “Great to see a tier four derby between the clubs.

“A good crowd expected as most other games are off.”

However, that goodwill quickly evaporated as the match in the South Wales Alliance Premier League fell into chaos.

No clubs have posted any further comments on the incident as yet on their social media pages.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.