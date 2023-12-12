KIERON DAVIES, 36, of Watch House Parade, Newport was jailed for four months after he pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol during a burglary at the Pen & Wig pub and an attempted burglary at the Alexandra pub on November 17.

He must pay £1,000 compensation.

MIA WILSON, 20, of Greenfield Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Hengoed on June 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIERAN MAZEY, 26, of Clarence Place, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on November 10.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ALEYNA FERGAR, 19, of Heol Caradoc, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Commercial Street on May 24.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

RYAN THOMAS, 27, of Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar was fined £550 after he admitted assaulting emergency worker PC Rebecca Turtle and a public order offence in Rhymney on August 12.

He must also pay £50 compensation.

TAYLOR JAY MCDONNELL, 30, of Carrow Hill, Caerwent, Monmouthshire must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 in Chepstow on May 27.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

MOLLY COLE, 18, of Lower Bailey Street, Brynmawr was fined £200 after she pleaded guilty to having a knife in public on Catholic Road on November 9.

She must also pay £85 costs.

DAVID JOHN, 74, of Sudbury Walk, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on September 22.

ROSS EDWARDS, 30, of Chepstow Road, Newport was jailed for 14 days after he pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Marks & Spencer at Friars Walk on September 7.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

LIAM SKYM, 27, of Mill Close, Energlyn, Caerphilly was jailed for six weeks after he admitted stealing toys from Home Bargains on October 18.

He must pay £84.92 compensation.

KARL WILLIAMS, 34, of Clos Ger Y Nant, Caldicot must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted committing a public order offence at Clos Ystwyth on August 1.

SEAN MORGAN, 35, of Ael-Y-Bryn, Fochriw, Caerphilly was fined £415 after he pleaded guilty to assault a police officer on August 19.

He must also pay £50 compensation.

MERIMAN PETKU, 28, of High Street, Blaina was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.