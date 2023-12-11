Live

Police incident in Cardiff on Gabalfa flyover and North Rd

Emergency
Wales
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Road reopened after incident (Update 11.30am)
  • Road closure due to police incident
  • In Cardiff
  • Closed on the Gabalfa flyover, and on North Road near to Gabalfa interchange

