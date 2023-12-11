Grant Zetehmayr asked Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission to change the layout of Edmonton Court in Forge Lane, which is close to a multi-storey car park.

The building is currently divided into seven one-bedroom flats, with four two-bedroom flats, capable of accommodating up to 15 people.

The new layout will consist of four single room flats and seven two bedroom properties with space for up to 18 people.

In a report planning officer Huw Roberts said council policy normally requires on-site parking.

But he stated “it is not considered reasonable or necessary to refuse the application” due to it being in a “sustainable” location, as it is close to the town centre, and served by buses.

Cycle and bin storage will be created and a ventilation unit will also be added to the building.