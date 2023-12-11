Matthew Theophilus, 35, from the Caerphilly area, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries following the crash at Trehafod, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Sunday, December 3.

The family of Mr Theophilus has paid tribute to him, describing him as a devoted father.

A family statement read: “The sudden passing of Matthew in such devastating circumstances will leave an emptiness that will never be filled.

“He was a man who was full of life and love for his family.

“He was a devoted Dad to his three-year-old daughter Shaya who was his Princess.

“Matthew was a devoted son to Neil and Vicky and younger brother to Gareth and Gemma.

“Our memories of Matthew will last a lifetime and Matthew will live on in his precious daughter.

"As a family we would like to thank everyone who have sent messages of support and we now ask for time to grieve together as a family.”

The family say they are devastated (Image: South Wales Police)

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision which happened on the A4058 Trehafod, at around 10pm.

The collision involved three vehicles a white BMW, a blue Vauxhall Zafira and a white Hyundai.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "We wish to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident or manner of driving prior to the collision.

"Please contact us and quote ref 2300411311."