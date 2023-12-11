Gwent Police are investigating a report of theft in a takeaway on Thursday, September 28.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a report of theft in a takeaway at around 1.45pm on Thursday, September 28, in Lansbury Park, Caerphilly.

Gwent Police are investigating a report of theft in a takeaway (Image: Gwent Police)

“Two youths allegedly walked into the shop and took boxes, containing more than 250 vapes, from behind the counter.

“Officers would like to speak to these two boys (pictured) who were in the area at the time and may be able to help with the investigation.”

If you have any information, you can call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2300334090.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.