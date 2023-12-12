Billy John was punched twice in the head by former friend Devon Bancroft before he delivered the knockout blow.

The shocking assault took place in the middle of a sunny autumn day on the streets of Ebbw Vale and was captured on CCTV.

Footage of the attack at around 3.40pm on Friday, September 15 on Armoury Terrace was played by prosecutor Steven Donoghue at Cardiff Crown Court.

It showed Mr John being pulled out of the vehicle by Bancroft and a man called Joseph Meredith before he was dragged along the road.

The victim is left on the ground and the car drives off.

Two minutes later Bancroft returns on foot, gives Mr John his T-shirt back before he assaults him and leaves.

The court was told the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute Meredith.

Mr Donoghue said: “You can see this defendant delivering at least two punches to the complaint’s face and then doing what I would describe as a roundhouse kick, a martial arts-type kick at the head of the complainant.”

Mr John was knocked to the ground and described as being “very drunk” at the time of the attack.

He had drank four cans of Stella Artois lager when he went to an off-licence in Abertillery and was spotted by Bancroft, Mr Meredith and a woman in the car.

After buying four more cans of Stella Artois Mr John was offered a lift home and got into the vehicle.

Mr Donoghue said the complaint was not driven home after he was told there were “errands” to be done first and was in the car for around two hours during which he drank the lager he’d just bought.

An argument then broke out in the vehicle and Mr John was attacked.

In a victim impact statement, he said: “Abertillery is a small town and I’ve had people shouting over to me in the street that I’m a grass.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. It’s added to the stress of my life and I didn’t deserve it.”

Bancroft, 25, formerly of Abertillery, now of St Georges Court, Tredegar pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jeffrey Jones representing him said his client had no previous convictions for any related offence.

He added: “The defendant is ashamed of what he’s done and wishes to apologise.”

Judge Richard Kember said he was prepared to suspend Bancroft’s prison sentence because there was the prospect of rehabilitation.

He told the defendant: “Mr John has been castigated in the community for having properly reported what happened to him.”

Bancroft’s nine-month jail sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He has to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact his victim.