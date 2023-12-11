Christmas is fast approaching and that means another lot of school holidays are just days away.
With so much to worry about during the festive season, it can sometimes be hard to remember when the children break up from school ahead of Christmas and New Year.
Don't worry, we have you covered with all the dates when schools across Wales will break up for the Christmas holidays.
Since holiday dates vary by school, we are using guidance from the Welsh Government, but recommend checking with your local school too.
When are the 2023 Christmas School Holidays in Wales?
Children across Wales all break up on the same day in 2023, according to the Welsh Government website.
The end of the autumn term and the beginning of the Christmas school holidays in all counties across Wales is Friday, December 22, 2023.
All schools in Wales will then return on Monday, January 8, 2024, to start the spring term.
Welsh School Holidays 2024
Looking ahead to the new year, here are the dates for school holidays in 2024 (for all schools), according to the Welsh Government:
- Spring Half Term 2024: February 12 - 16
- Summer Half Term 2024: May 27 - 31
We want the school year to reflect best the needs of our pupils, staff, society and economy.— Jeremy Miles (@Addysg_Cymraeg) November 21, 2023
As part of our #CooperationAgreement with Plaid Cymru, we’ve launched a consultation and want you to share your views on new proposed changes.
More here👇https://t.co/JEVjLfkUjk pic.twitter.com/ZhQVAFN8eS
End of 2023/24 school year in Wales
Summer holiday dates in 2024 will vary across counties in Wales.
These are the dates each county will break up for the summer holidays in 2024:
- Anglesey - July 19
- Blaenau Gwent - July 19
- Bridgend - July 22
- Caerphilly - July 19
- Cardiff - July 22
- Carmarthenshire - July 19
- Ceredigion - July 19
- Conwy - July 19
- Denbighshire - July 19
- Flintshire - July 19
- Gwynedd - July 19
- Merthyr Tydfil - July 22
- Monmouthshire - July 19
- Neath Port Talbot - July 19
- Newport - July 19
- Pembrokeshire - July 19
- Powys - July 19
- Rhondda Cynon Taff - July 22
- Swansea - July 19
- Torfaen - July 19
- Vale of Glamorgan - July 22
- Wrexham - July 19
You can see all the Wales school term and holiday dates on the Welsh Government website, but always be sure to check with your school to confirm the correct dates.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here