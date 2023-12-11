With so much to worry about during the festive season, it can sometimes be hard to remember when the children break up from school ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Don't worry, we have you covered with all the dates when schools across Wales will break up for the Christmas holidays.

Since holiday dates vary by school, we are using guidance from the Welsh Government, but recommend checking with your local school too.

See when Welsh schools break up ahead of Christmas and New Year in 2023. (Image: Getty Images)

When are the 2023 Christmas School Holidays in Wales?





Children across Wales all break up on the same day in 2023, according to the Welsh Government website.

The end of the autumn term and the beginning of the Christmas school holidays in all counties across Wales is Friday, December 22, 2023.

All schools in Wales will then return on Monday, January 8, 2024, to start the spring term.

Welsh School Holidays 2024

Looking ahead to the new year, here are the dates for school holidays in 2024 (for all schools), according to the Welsh Government:

Spring Half Term 2024: February 12 - 16

Summer Half Term 2024: May 27 - 31

We want the school year to reflect best the needs of our pupils, staff, society and economy.



As part of our #CooperationAgreement with Plaid Cymru, we’ve launched a consultation and want you to share your views on new proposed changes.



More here👇https://t.co/JEVjLfkUjk pic.twitter.com/ZhQVAFN8eS — Jeremy Miles (@Addysg_Cymraeg) November 21, 2023

End of 2023/24 school year in Wales

Summer holiday dates in 2024 will vary across counties in Wales.

These are the dates each county will break up for the summer holidays in 2024:

Anglesey - July 19

Blaenau Gwent - July 19

Bridgend - July 22

Caerphilly - July 19

Cardiff - July 22

Carmarthenshire - July 19

Ceredigion - July 19

Conwy - July 19

Denbighshire - July 19

Flintshire - July 19

Gwynedd - July 19

Merthyr Tydfil - July 22

Monmouthshire - July 19

Neath Port Talbot - July 19

Newport - July 19

Pembrokeshire - July 19

Powys - July 19

Rhondda Cynon Taff - July 22

Swansea - July 19

Torfaen - July 19

Vale of Glamorgan - July 22

Wrexham - July 19

You can see all the Wales school term and holiday dates on the Welsh Government website, but always be sure to check with your school to confirm the correct dates.