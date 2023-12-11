The Friends of Pontnewydd Park work to make the site a nicer place for children and families to enjoy and play outdoors safely.

A spokesperson from the group: "The park used to boast a number of cherry trees but sadly, over time age and disease took its toll and only one now remains.

"Ornamental cherries bring pops of beautiful spring blossom and have been planted to flank the new accessible pathway up to the play area.

"We were joined by some of our community partners, who have helped to plant a tree representing their groups.

"The community was asked to vote about which groups were represented, with dedicated trees representing faith groups, canal groups, and our schools to name a few.

Richard Hughes, treasurer of Friends of Pontnewydd Park, with Mark Sullivan from the Bridge 46 to Five Locks Canal Group. Picture: Friends of Pontnewydd Park/Cwmbran Life (Image: Friends of Pontnewydd Park/Cwmbran Life)

"They're all groups that represent the vibrant and rich community we have in and around the park in Pontnewydd.

"We invite people to come and view the trees and plaques but more importantly join us in keeping a caring eye on them, so all can enjoy them now and for the future."

The trees were bought with funding from The National Grid Community Grant programme.

The row of newly-planted cherry trees in Pontnewydd Park. Picture: Friends of Pontnewydd Park/Cwmbran Life (Image: Friends of Pontnewydd Park/Cwmbran Life)

The recent planting is part of a project to enhance the flora and fauna in the park.

The cherry trees planted are about seven years old and will have a lifespan of between 70 to 80 years.

They were supplied by Sunnydale Garden Centre in Croesyceiliog who support the group by helping their grant funds go further and giving planting and care advice.