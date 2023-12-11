Kevin Sinfield raised over £800,000 as part of his 7 in 7 in 7 challenge – which included running through Penarth.

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Sinfield ran seven ultra-marathons in seven days to raise awareness and money in support of those impacted by MND.

Sinfield ran through seven cities in seven consecutive days including Dublin, Edinburgh and finishing in London.

One of those cities was Cardiff, which he ran through on December 2, finishing the day on the pitch at halftime of the United Rugby Championship game between Cardiff and Scarlets at Arms Park.

Part of that run was through Penarth marina, with a great photo catching Sinfield and team running along Portway.

After the Cardiff game, Sinfield still had the energy to give an emotional speech to the players, saying cherish the friendships you make in life.

Something Sinfield certainly has treasured is his friendship with former teammate the talismanic Rob Burrow, who suffers from the illness and whose struggles spurred Sinfield on to raise as much money to go towards MND research as he possibly could.

It’s also been a year since another rugby legend, Scotland's Doddy Weir, died of the condition.

Sinfield finished his challenge on The Mall, in London, on day seven, December 7, of the 7 in 7 in 7 Challenge.

Since starting his ultra-marathon quest in 2020, the 43-year-old has raised over £8million to help fund research and help those with the disease.

He far exceeded his aim of raising £777,777, with Sinfield raising more than £825,000 in this latest quest.

After the epic challenge, Sinfield said: "My feet look like they've been under a lawnmower... I feel like the battery's depleted.

"Money is the thing that shifts the dial and changes things."

To support Sinfield’s fundraiser, visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield.