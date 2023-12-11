Chartist Bridge in Blackwood was closed from 3.30am, with Gwent Police releasing a further statement at around midday.

The force said they attended the scene along with the fire and ambulance service – which sent three ambulances.

The man was brought to safety and Wales Ambulance Service say they conveyed one person to Grange University Hospital.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said on the incident: "We received a report concerning the welfare of a man on Chartist Bridge, Blackwood at around 3am on Monday, December 11.

"Officers attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"A man was brought to safety."

Chartist Bridge, Blackwood, was closed today (Image: Google Maps)

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called today, December 11, at 3.44am to reports of an incident at Chartist Bridge, Blackwood.

“We sent three emergency ambulances to the scene, where the crews were supported by two Cymru High Acuity Response Units and two operations managers.

“One patient was taken to the Grange University Hospital.”