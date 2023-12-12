The Parkway Hotel and Spa in Cwmbran celebrated the honour of being named among the AA’s list of Recommended UK Spas on Tuesday, December 5.

The award honours those businesses that represent a high-level of quality and care, with high standards in customer care and cleanliness.

With a focus on relaxation, AA Recommended UK Spas boast diverse treatments and tranquil atmospheres.

Guests can immerse themselves in a haven of well-being, where every aspect reflects a commitment to high standards in spa hospitality.

Spa manager Stephanie Shuck said: “I am over the moon with this award, and so incredibly proud of my team.

“This award is all down to the hard-working passionate team of staff here at the Parkway.”

The spa opened in 2013, after the hotel, which has been open since 1985, passed into the ownership of Peter de Savary in 2012.

Two further treatment rooms and a special relaxation room were added in 2021.

Guests at the Parkway Hotel and Spa can expect to be taken on the ultimate journey in relation (Image: Parkway Hotel & Spa)

According to their website, at the Beauty Rooms in the Parkway Hotel and Spa, customers are invited to become at one with their inner selves and forget about the stresses and strains of everyday life as they are submerged into a state of complete relaxation.

The team use only the finest Yon-Ka products, purchased directly from Paris, and are the only spa in South Wales to offer this particular award-winning brand.

“Providing smells that will help you enter the ultimate stage of spa relaxation, many customers come away feeling they chose the right venue to melt their stresses away,” said marketing manager Sarah Higgs.

The hotel pride themselves on offering only the best personal service in the area, something which is reflected in the majority of clients constantly returning for more pampering time after time.

Customers are invited to choose from four treatment rooms, the relaxation room, a warm, indoor pool, spa bath, sauna and steam room.

Anyone can be sure of an opportunity to experience inner calm and restfulness if they visit this AA-Recommended spa.

If you would like to see a full list of available treatments and appointments, please visit the website.