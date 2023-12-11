GWENT Police have removed another large quantity of illegal cigarettes from Newport's city centre streets. 

During a proactive operation taking place earlier this afternoon (December 11) on Commercial Road in Newport, three premises and four vehicles were searched. 

Pill neighbourhood officers, in collaboration with Newport City Council's Trading Standards, found a large quantity of illegal cigarettes and tobacco, which have now been removed from these premises. 

The successful operation was revealed on Gwent Police Newport Officers' X, formerly Twitter, at 3.45pm. 