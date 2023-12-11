GWENT Police have removed another large quantity of illegal cigarettes from Newport's city centre streets.
During a proactive operation taking place earlier this afternoon (December 11) on Commercial Road in Newport, three premises and four vehicles were searched.
Pill neighbourhood officers, in collaboration with Newport City Council's Trading Standards, found a large quantity of illegal cigarettes and tobacco, which have now been removed from these premises.
The successful operation was revealed on Gwent Police Newport Officers' X, formerly Twitter, at 3.45pm.
Pill NPT and NCC Trading Standards conducted a proactive operation on Commercial Rd in Newport today. 3 premises & 4 vehicles were searched and a vast quantity of illegal cigarettes and tobacco were seized.#ProtectAndReassure #CO317 #CO409 @NewportCouncil #PoactiveOperation pic.twitter.com/dgjmrwPYhm— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) December 11, 2023
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel