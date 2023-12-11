Tomas Miker has not been seen since around 5.30pm on Monday, December 4, and police have issued an appeal to help find him.

The 15-year-old was last seen in Cwmbran and is described as mixed race, five ft 10 ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and medium length curly brown hair.

Tomas was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with black trainers.

He also has links to the Ely and Splott areas of Cardiff.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on Tomas' whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300412431.

"He is also urged to get in touch with us."