Gwent Police were called to the scene just after 2.30pm this afternoon - Monday, December 11 - to assist with traffic management after a car crashed into a set of traffic lights.

Newport Bus reported around 2.45pm that services to Bettws would have to be diverted through Westfield Drive and back into the housing estate, therefore missing the junction at the top of Bettws Lane where the crash had occurred.

Despite the incident, nobody was injured, and the road did not need to be officially closed, or diversions put in place for other traffic.

Traffic remained congested for sometime into the evening, but has since calmed and returned to normal levels for a weekday evening.