Crash on Newport M4 between J24 and J23A as lane blocked

By Lauran O'Toole

Our live feed has now finished.

  • There has been a crash on the M4 eastbound between J24 Coldra and J23A Magor.
  • Lane three is currently blocked which is causing severe delays and queueing traffic.
  • Traffic Wales is warning drivers to 'expect delays.'

