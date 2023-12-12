Our live feed has now finished.
- There has been a crash on the M4 eastbound between J24 Coldra and J23A Magor.
- Lane three is currently blocked which is causing severe delays and queueing traffic.
- Traffic Wales is warning drivers to 'expect delays.'
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel