A WOMAN appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Ebony Jones, 25, from Caerphilly is accused of assault in Bargoed on February 4.

She did not enter a plea.

Jones, of Half Acre Court, is due to appear before the crown court on January 5 next year.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.