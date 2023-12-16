The Coach and Horses Pub on Welsh Street was a former coaching inn and is a favourite spot for locals and visitors, offering rooms, food and a full bar.

The pub acknowledged that this time of year can be difficult for ‘families struggling to make ends meet’ and is generously offering a free roast dinner takeaway for a family of four.

The Coach and Horses' delicious roast dinner (Image: The Coach and Horses)

Initially the pub was to give away a free roast dinner every Sunday in December and January but due to the high number of responses they have received they have decided to do it every day until Christmas.

People can nominate their chosen family by private messaging the pub on Facebook.

Inside The Coach and Horses Pub (Image: The Coach and Horses)

A spokesperson for The Coach and Horses said: “It’s a difficult time of year for families struggling to make ends meet.

“We would like to offer a free Roast Dinner takeaway for a family of four.

“We’ve decided to do it every day up until Christmas because of the responses we have received then every Sunday in January.

“Please nominate your chosen family via a private message to us and we will choose a family.”