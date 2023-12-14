Joshua Edwards, 43, of Gaer Road, Newport is accused of intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and controlling or coercive behaviour.

The prosecution claims the alleged offences took place between January 1 and November 12.

Edwards did not enter any pleas during the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court and the case was adjourned to January 5 in the new year.

MORE NEWS: Woman faces jail after she admits causing death by dangerous driving

Judge David Wynn Morgan remanded the defendant in custody.