Caldicot company LT16 has opened its doors on St Mary’s Street, Chepstow, just in time to kick off the festive season.

LT16 said they are ‘excited to bring a new vibe to Chepstow and offers guests the chance to ‘indulge in the art of sharing’ whilst discovering their ‘exquisite small plates.’

LT16 replaces The Lime Tree, owned by Marston’s, which closed on November 5, 2022, after being put on the market in March 2022 for a guide price of £450,000.

A spokesperson for LT16 said: “LT16 the New Lime Tree is ready and open for business. Can’t wait to see you down here Chepstow.

“We are so excited to open and to bring a new vibe to Chepstow.

“We specialise in coffee, wine, cocktails, brunch, and small plates.”

The new restaurant has an extensive menu including a Christmas Set Menu for £25 per person for meat eaters and vegetarians.

Picked Pumpkin Catering, owners of LT16, scooped up three wedding awards, including National Wedding Caterer of the Year in February 2023.

Launching in 2019 with just five employees by father of three Joshua Currall, Pickled Pumpkin Catering only started providing for weddings in 2020.

Located on Crick Road, Pickled Pumpkin catered for more than 80 weddings last year and expanded their business by opening The Lodge by Cefn Tilla in Chepstow Road, near Usk in August 2022.

The Lodge Bistro by Pickled Pumpkin Catering opened following a £600,000 investment and is a joint venture between local businessman Robert Evans and Mr Currall.

Speaking to the Argus earlier this year Mr Currall said: “I am so proud of the team and what we have achieved, we have worked so hard.

LT16 is open Wednesday-Thursday from 9am to 10pm, Friday from 9am to midnight, Saturday from 9am to 1am and Sunday 9am to 6pm. The restaurant is closed on Monday and Tuesday.