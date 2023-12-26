THE number of bike thefts in Newport last year increased by almost nine per cent – one of the biggest increases in the whole of the UK.
Research by insurance specialists ProtectMyBike shows there were 272 reports of bike theft in Newport in the past year – a rise of 8.8 per cent on the previous year.
This is the fifth biggest increase in the UK, behind Bradford, where reports were up a massive 21.7 per cent, Worcester, with a 21 per cent increase, Swansea, and Wakefield, which saw increases of 13 and 12 per cent respectively.
The greatest number of thefts were reported in London, with 12,525 cases – although this was a 13.7 per cent drop on the previous year. Plymouth ranked as the safest city, with a 92.1 per cent decrease in reports – with just five incidents in the past year.
Tips by ProtectMyBike include using robust, high-quality locks, picking secure locations, and registering bikes with registry services. The company also suggests using multiple locks and taking out insurance.
